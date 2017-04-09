Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Officer Arrested After Paying Teenager For Sex And Demanding Money Back At Gunpoint In USA

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested on charges he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. Anne Arundel County police arrested 27-year-old Metropolitan Police Officer Chukwuemeka Ekwonna of Glenn Dale on Thursday. Ekwonna is charged with armed robbery, firearm use, first, second and third-degree assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment and prostitution offenses,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nigerian Officer Arrested After Paying Teenager For Sex And Demanding Money Back At Gunpoint In USA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.