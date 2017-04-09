Nigerian Officer Arrested After Paying Teenager For Sex And Demanding Money Back At Gunpoint In USA

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested on charges he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. Anne Arundel County police arrested 27-year-old Metropolitan Police Officer Chukwuemeka Ekwonna of Glenn Dale on Thursday. Ekwonna is charged with armed robbery, firearm use, first, second and third-degree assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment and prostitution offenses,…

The post Nigerian Officer Arrested After Paying Teenager For Sex And Demanding Money Back At Gunpoint In USA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

