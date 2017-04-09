Nigerian Officer Arrested After Paying Teenager For Sex And Demanding Money Back At Gunpoint In USA
A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested on charges he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. Anne Arundel County police arrested 27-year-old Metropolitan Police Officer Chukwuemeka Ekwonna of Glenn Dale on Thursday. Ekwonna is charged with armed robbery, firearm use, first, second and third-degree assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment and prostitution offenses,…
