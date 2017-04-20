Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian pastor wanted in South Africa for allegedly abusing young girls – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerian pastor wanted in South Africa for allegedly abusing young girls
NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.com gathered that a Nigerian pastor based in South Africa, has been accused of abusing over 30 young girls whom he kept in his house. According to reports by SABC3, Tim Omotoso, the Senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International Church, …
Durban pastor 'not on the run'Independent Online

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.