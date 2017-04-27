Nigerian PR consultants carpet Finance Minister over foreign PR firm

Following media reports about the hiring of a United Kingdom-based public relations firm by the Federal Government to manage the campaign around Nigeria’s participation at the just concluded World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington DC, United States, the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) has cautioned the government to respect its own “Buy Nigeria, Save the Naira” campaign. In a statement by its President, John Ehiguese, PRCAN said that President Muhammadu Buhari should make his Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, who led the Nigerian delegation to the Washington DC meeting, to explain whether the process of choosing the UK firm complied with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, regarding competitive bid from other equally qualified Public Relations Consulting firms. “It will also be of interest to the Nigerian people to know if the Efficiency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance signed off on the payment of the retainer fee allegedly paid to the PR firm in question,” Ehiguese further said.

