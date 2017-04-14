Nigerian Professor, 5 Others Die In Ebonyi Road Crash

The dean, School of Basic Medical Sciences at the Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ebonyi, Robert Nneli and five others have been reported dead in the two accidents recorded on Thursday night at the notorious 131 junction of the Abakaliki-Enugu federal highway.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ebonyi, while confirming the two accidents, said it both occurred between 9pm-11pm.

While blaming the crash on the rain that fell heavily, she attributed it to possible reckless driving, over-speeding and poor visibility.

“In the first accident, the articulated vehicle’s driver blinded with his headlight the driver of the white-coloured Toyota Camry vehicle which made him lose control as he was on top speed. “The vehicle then veered off its lane and collided with the on-coming articulated vehicle. The car was crushed by the truck. “The professor died in the accident as his son and another occupant sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.”

According to Mrs. Uchendu, the second accident involved an SUV with five occupants which also crashed into stationary articulated vehicle due to over speeding and poor visibility.

“When we concluded our evacuation, the police men on duty told us that they would tow the articulated vehicle off the road but they never did. “The SUV apparently crashed into the articulated vehicle as all its five occupants died and their corpses evacuated to the Federal Teaching hospital Abakaliki,” she said.

She commended her officers for their prompt response to the crashes and urged motorists to always obey traffic regulations.

“Motorists should ensure that when they are confronted with headlights from oncoming vehicles, they should reduce their speed and and keep to their right side. “Motorists should also avoid night travels, driving under the rain and ensure they obey road regulations to save lives.”

