Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian road safety commander fuels social media anger after cutting women’s hair during parade – News24

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerian road safety commander fuels social media anger after cutting women's hair during parade
News24
Lagos – A Nigerian commander for a road safety agency has reportedly been disciplined after cutting female officials' hair at an inspection parade. According to BBC the commander's conduct caused a social media storm in the west African country when …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.