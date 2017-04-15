Nigerian road safety commander fuels social media anger after cutting women’s hair during parade – News24
|
Nigerian road safety commander fuels social media anger after cutting women's hair during parade
News24
Lagos – A Nigerian commander for a road safety agency has reportedly been disciplined after cutting female officials' hair at an inspection parade. According to BBC the commander's conduct caused a social media storm in the west African country when …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG