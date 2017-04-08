Nigerian Shoe Brand Keexs, South African Designer collaborate for Fashion Week – P.M. News
|
Nigerian Shoe Brand Keexs, South African Designer collaborate for Fashion Week
The first innovative and social footwear brand in Africa, Keexs and South African based Afrikanswiss (Africa's premier denim brand) recently collaborated on a new collection for South African Fashion Week 2017. Showcased at the Hyde Park corner in …
Keexs teams up with S'African denim brand for SA fashion week
