Nigerian shot dead in S/Africa by Somalian—Union

The Nigeria Union in South Africa has confirmed the killing of its member, Mr Chinedu Eze, allegedly by a Somalian in the Western Cape Province of that country. The Chairman of the union in the province, Mr Mike Ibitoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Cape Town, South Africa, that Eze, 35, was shot on April 25 during an argument over cell phone. “ Chinedu Eze is a native of Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

