Nigerian Soldier Kill 21 Boko Haram Suspects, Rescue 1623 in Borno – Army

Troops on clearance operations on Monday at Jarawa village in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno, rescued 1,623 captives held by remnants of Boko Haram terrorists after they neutralised 21 terrorists in a battle, an official said.

According to a statement issued by the army spokesperson, Sani Usman, the troops also recovered 3 AK-47 Rifles with registration numbers 565222414, 563729686 and UF 3646, a 36 hand grenade, 12 cutlasses and four motorcycles.

“The rescued persons have been escorted to Rann Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, while all the children were vaccinated,” Mr. Usman, a brigadier general said.

He said the troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade also cleared terrorists from Deima, Artano, Saduguma, Duve, Bardo, Kala, Bok, Msherde and Ahirde settlements, based on tip off.

“One significant aspect of this operation is that the unit noted for its experience in battle, resilience and bravery did not record any casualty,” the army spokesman said.

NAN

