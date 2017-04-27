Nigerian Soldiers Torture & Order Man To Swim Inside Dirty Mud Water

Below is the video of Nigerian Soldiers Torture

The post Nigerian Soldiers Torture & Order Man To Swim Inside Dirty Mud Water appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

