Nigerian teen accepted into 8 Ivy League schools – YNaija

Posted on Apr 10, 2017


Nigerian teen accepted into 8 Ivy League schools
A 17-year-old Nigerian teenager, Jude Okonkwo, based in the United States, has been accepted into the eight Ivy League schools. Okonkwo's story comes a week after another Nigerian-born teenager, Ifeoma White-Thorpe, also gained admission into all …
