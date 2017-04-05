Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Teenage Girl Gets Admission Into 8 Different Universities At The Same Time (See Photos)

A Nigerian teenage girl in New Jersey, Ifeoma White-Thorpe has been given admission to 8 Ivy League insititions at the same time. Excited Ifeoma White-Thorpe said she couldn’t believe it when she heard back from all eight Ivy League schools, including Stanford University and they all accepted her at the same time. “I was shaking, I was …

The post Nigerian Teenage Girl Gets Admission Into 8 Different Universities At The Same Time (See Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

