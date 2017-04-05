Nigerian Teenage Girl Gets Admission Into 8 Different Universities At The Same Time (See Photos)

A Nigerian teenage girl in New Jersey, Ifeoma White-Thorpe has been given admission to 8 Ivy League insititions at the same time. Excited Ifeoma White-Thorpe said she couldn’t believe it when she heard back from all eight Ivy League schools, including Stanford University and they all accepted her at the same time. “I was shaking, I was …

The post Nigerian Teenage Girl Gets Admission Into 8 Different Universities At The Same Time (See Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

