Nigerian UN employee and ex-NAN reporter nabbed for robbing US banks
A United Nations employee was arrested for robbing four Manhattan banks, all during his lunch hour, New York Police said. Abdullahi Shuaibu, 53, was picked up by police on Monday and charged with robbery and attempted robbery for the crimes committed during his two-month spree. All four banks are within walking distance of UN headquarters […]
