Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian UN employee and ex-NAN reporter nabbed for robbing US banks

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A United Nations employee was arrested for robbing four Manhattan banks, all during his lunch hour, New York Police said. Abdullahi Shuaibu, 53, was picked up by police on Monday and charged with robbery and attempted robbery for the crimes committed during his two-month spree. All four banks are within walking distance of UN headquarters […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerian UN employee and ex-NAN reporter nabbed for robbing US banks

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.