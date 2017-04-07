Nigerians already aware Buhari, APC have nothing to offer but lies – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Friday stated that it was now very clear to Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has nothing to offer in terms of developmental projects, apart from lying to Nigerians. Wike also stated that the ruling party’s fight against corruption was targeted at intimidating political opponents, as the […]
Nigerians already aware Buhari, APC have nothing to offer but lies – Wike
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG