Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians Are Dragging Drake On Instagram for Failing to Appear in Wizkid’s Video – Okayafrica

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Okayafrica

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerians Are Dragging Drake On Instagram for Failing to Appear in Wizkid's Video
Okayafrica
Why wasn't Drake in Wizkid's “Come Closer” video? Ehh, no one really knows for sure, but there is one thing that's certain: Nigerians will never forget. Many believed that Drake had “tried” Wizkid—and the many other Nigerian artists who express
Come Closer: Why Was Drake Not In Wizkid's Video? Nigerians ReactBuzzNigeria.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.