Nigerians Are Dragging Drake On Instagram for Failing to Appear in Wizkid’s Video – Okayafrica
|
Okayafrica
|
Nigerians Are Dragging Drake On Instagram for Failing to Appear in Wizkid's Video
Okayafrica
Why wasn't Drake in Wizkid's “Come Closer” video? Ehh, no one really knows for sure, but there is one thing that's certain: Nigerians will never forget. Many believed that Drake had “tried” Wizkid—and the many other Nigerian artists who express …
Come Closer: Why Was Drake Not In Wizkid's Video? Nigerians React
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG