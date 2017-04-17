Nigerians are hungry because we’re lazy – Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has said there is hunger in the land (Nigeria) because people are lazy.

He was responding to the remarks of the chairman of the Shura committee of the National Islamic Centre, Ahmad Bello who said that there is extreme hunger in the land at the 22rd annual Ummah Convention held in Sokoto.

According to the Sultan, Nigeria is endowed with fertile land that if properly harnessed could lead the country to greatness but for the laziness of the people.

“The chairman, Shura committee talk about hunger in the land but let me make it clear that we are hungry because we are lazy.

Let us be very frank and blunt about this- there is hunger, extreme hunger in the

land. There is no more vociferous and forceful evidence on this than the millions of our hapless children, all victims of cruel parental neglect, who go about begging for food from households, on streets, or just eating out of dustbin.”

Daily Trust reports the monarch recalled that agriculture had been the pride of the north in the past which need to be restored.

He also urged Nigerians, particularly northerners to take advantage of the agricultural programmes initiated by their state and federal governments for development of the region and the country in general.