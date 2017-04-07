Nigerians Are Most Depressed In Africa – WHO

A recent survey by the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that Nigerians have slumped to the rank of the most depressed in Africa – from being some of the happiest people on earth.

According to Nigerian Guardian, the latest figures released indicated that Nigeria has 7,079,815 sufferers of depression – that is 3.9 per cent of the population.

In the list, it is reported that 4,894,557 Nigerians – that is 2.7 per cent of the population – suffer anxiety disorders.

The giant of Africa is closely followed by:

Ethiopia with 4,480,113 sufferers, that is 4.7 per cent of her population;

Democratic Republic of Congo with 2,871,309 sufferers (3.8 per cent);

South Africa with 2,402,230 sufferers (4.6 per cent);

Tanzania with 2,138,939 sufferers, that is 4.1 per cent.

While Seychelles has the lowest number of depressed persons with just 3,722 that is 4.0 per cent.

According to WHO, depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.

Depression can lead to suicide, which is the second leading cause of death in 15 – 29-year- olds globally. Consequently, the condition can lead to more suicide cases in the country.

In the African region, close to 30 million people suffer from depression.

The global body gave the figures in a report released ahead of the World Health Day (WHD) today titled “Depression and Other Common Mental Disorders: Global Health Estimates.”

