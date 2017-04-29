Nigerians blast Lai Mohammed for saying Senegal makes best jollof rice [VIDEO]
Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed is under attack from citizens after he said the best jollof rice is made in fellow West African, country, Senegal. Mohammed was responding to a question from CNN’s Richard Quest, who is in the country for filming. Many Nigerians were left angry with the Minister and some called for […]
Nigerians blast Lai Mohammed for saying Senegal makes best jollof rice [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!