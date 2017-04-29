Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians blast Lai Mohammed for saying Senegal makes best jollof rice [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians blast Lai Mohammed for saying Senegal makes best jollof rice [VIDEO]

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed is under attack from citizens after he said the best jollof rice is made in fellow West African, country, Senegal. Mohammed was responding to a question from CNN’s Richard Quest, who is in the country for filming. Many Nigerians were left angry with the Minister and some called for […]

Nigerians blast Lai Mohammed for saying Senegal makes best jollof rice [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.