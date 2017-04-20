Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians caution TRCN against flushing out unregistered teachers by 2018

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

Some Nigerians have urged the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN’s) to tread softly in its move to stop unregistered teachers in public schools as from 2018. They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, while reacting to the announcement that the Federal Government will sack unprofessional teachers by 2018. […]

