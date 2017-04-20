Nigerians caution TRCN against flushing out unregistered teachers by 2018

Some Nigerians have urged the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN’s) to tread softly in its move to stop unregistered teachers in public schools as from 2018. They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, while reacting to the announcement that the Federal Government will sack unprofessional teachers by 2018. […]

The post Nigerians caution TRCN against flushing out unregistered teachers by 2018 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

