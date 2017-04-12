Nigerians have too many identity cards – World Bank
The World Bank on Wednesday complained about the multiplicity of identity cards issued to Nigerians for specific identity-related purposes by different organizations. World Bank Specialist on Digital Information for Development, Dr Vijay Madan, lamented that Nigerians had too many of such and urged the Nigerian government to harmonize them. Madan spoke when he visited the […]
Nigerians have too many identity cards – World Bank
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG