Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians have too many identity cards – World Bank

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The World Bank ​on Wednesday complained about the multiplicity of identity cards issued to Nigerians for specific identity-related purposes by different organizations. World Bank Specialist on Digital Information for Development, Dr Vijay Madan, lamented that Nigerians had too many of such and urged the Nigerian government to harmonize them. Madan spoke when he visited the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerians have too many identity cards – World Bank

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.