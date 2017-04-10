Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians In Frantic Move To Sell Property Before UK Unveils Owners – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerians In Frantic Move To Sell Property Before UK Unveils Owners
Leadership Newspapers
Rattled by reports that the United Kingdom was planning to lift the lid on owners of property in that country, Nigerians, especially politically exposed persons, who own property in the UK have begun moves to dispose of the property. LEADERSHIP
Nigeria's corrupt anti-corruption war, by Israel A. EbijeThe Eagle Online
Governance As Gamesmanship By Sonala OlumhenseSaharaReporters.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.