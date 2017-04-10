Nigerians In Frantic Move To Sell Property Before UK Unveils Owners – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Nigerians In Frantic Move To Sell Property Before UK Unveils Owners
Leadership Newspapers
Rattled by reports that the United Kingdom was planning to lift the lid on owners of property in that country, Nigerians, especially politically exposed persons, who own property in the UK have begun moves to dispose of the property. LEADERSHIP …
Nigeria's corrupt anti-corruption war, by Israel A. Ebije
Governance As Gamesmanship By Sonala Olumhense
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG