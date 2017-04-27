Nigerians insecure, suffering, hungry – CAN tells Buhari
The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of the pains Nigerians are going through as a result of hunger, poverty and insecurity of lives and property in the country. The religious body said this in a goodwill message delivered by the CAN National Secretary, Rev. Dr Musa Asake, at the ongoing […]
Nigerians insecure, suffering, hungry – CAN tells Buhari
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!