Nigerians’ love for me is priceless — Debbie-Rise

DEBBIE-RISE, who arrived the country, Wednesday, from South Africa, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for showing her love during her stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

Debbie-Rise was evicted from the house on the final day alongside T-boss and Marvis, leaving Efe and Bisola to fight for the prize. Efe eventually came out victorious.

Speaking for the first time since the show ended on Sunday, via a video clip, Debbie said she would ordinarily choose the love she got from Nigerians ahead of the N25 million prize.

She said, “If I were to choose between money and your love for me, I will choose your love because your love is priceless.

“The love I feel is overwhelming and I can’t help the emotions. We are the risers and nothing can stop us.

“The energy I have as a result of your love is incredible and I can’t wait to bless your beautiful hearts with my music and more entertainment. Honestly when I think of how you went all out for me, my heart melts….”

The post Nigerians’ love for me is priceless — Debbie-Rise appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

