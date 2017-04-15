Nigerians & other African Citizens Reportedly Abducted and Sold as Slaves in Libya
To think slavery doesn’t exist in these modern times. Not only does slavery still exist it is happening in Libya as reports state that several Nigerians who were desperate to get to Europe by any means possible are now living as slaves in Libya. The North African country serves as a passage to Africans who […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG