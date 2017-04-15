Nigerians & other African Citizens Reportedly Abducted and Sold as Slaves in Libya

To think slavery doesn’t exist in these modern times. Not only does slavery still exist it is happening in Libya as reports state that several Nigerians who were desperate to get to Europe by any means possible are now living as slaves in Libya. The North African country serves as a passage to Africans who […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

