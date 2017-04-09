Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians React As Tboss Is Evicted From Big Brother Naija House (screenshots)

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tboss has just been evicted from the big brother Naija House as the second runner-up. She was the most controversial housemate throughout her stay in the house. There are just two house mates left – Bisola and Efe. See some reactions from Nigerians below;   Source: BBNaija Show, Twitter

