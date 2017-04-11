Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians react to former presidential spokesman Reuben Abati’s Big Brother Naija article – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerians react to former presidential spokesman Reuben Abati's Big Brother Naija article
NAIJ.COM
The former media assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Rueben Abati is currently trending on social media after he wrote about the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show. In the article 'Big Brother Naija – Television As Madness', Abati
3 Powerful Ways Reuben Abati Described Tboss' BreastsNigerian Bulletin
Reuben Abati clearly did not watch #BBNaija | Three quotes from his silly article that prove thisYNaija
Big Brother Naija Reuben Abati's latest article is deadPulse Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.