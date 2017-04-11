Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians Slam Timaya For Allegedly Trying To Start Another P-Square War

Nigerians on social media and fans of Psquare took to their social media age to slam Timaya over his recent post on social media. The singer a.k.a “egberi papa 1” took to his page on Instagram to write: “My Next single is with this man @rudeboypsquare cause I believe he’s the realest and the BEST..…

