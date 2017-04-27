Nigerians voted you out, Mu’azu replies Jonathan

by Dolapo Adelana A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu has denied betraying immediate past…

Read » Nigerians voted you out, Mu’azu replies Jonathan on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

