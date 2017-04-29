Nigeria’s Afonja Warrior Loses Commonwealth Boxing Title To England’s Sheedy

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian boxer Abolaji Rasheed a.k.a. Afonja Warrior on Friday lost the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title to English boxer Sam Sheedy via a unanimous decision, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The fight took place at the Platinum Suite, Bramall Lane Football Ground, Sheffield, England.

Sheedy, 29, was adjudged the winner after the judges scored the fight 117-112, 116-113 and 116-113 in his favour.

The loss is Rasheed’s third in his 12 professional fights. He has eight wins and one draw since making his professional debut in 2013 at the GOtv Boxing Night.

His first professional loss was to Ghana’s Obodai Sai inside the Accra Sports Stadium in 2014.

Rasheed is the current Nigeria middleweight and West African Boxing Union middleweight champion.

The post Nigeria's Afonja Warrior Loses Commonwealth Boxing Title To England's Sheedy appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

