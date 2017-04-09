Nigeria’s biggest oil pipeline will soon be completed — Okwuosa, Oilserv GCEO

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) industry has played a major role in the development and advancement of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

The introduction of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development policy by the Federal Government was aimed at encouraging the participation of indigenous companies in the industry, which will not only generate an increase in oil and gas production and contribute to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, but will also lead to the engagement and employment of Nigerians who may have been unemployed.

Since its inception in 1992, leading Nigerian EPCIC (Pipeline and Facilities) company, Oilserv Group, which commenced operations in 1995, has been in the fore-front of promoting and developing local content and human capacity in the oil and gas sector thereby contributing to the development of the economy.

The company, whose operations span through Swamp, Land and Offshore locations has earned a reputation for quality, safety and on-time delivery of all its projects.

It has up-to-date Pipeline and Facility Repair and Rehabilitation techniques and more effective contingency plans to react to major and minor pipeline damages, including the associated metering facility.

Oilserv Group has executed and completed major projects in Nigeria including the National Integrated Power Project (LOT 1 & 2), Construction, Installation and Commissioning of 51.4km X 12-inch Oil Pipeline System for Umugini Asset Company, Oron Gas Transmission Pipeline System, Akute Independent Power Project for OANDO Gas and Power (GASLINK), Upgrade of Ikeja Gas Metering Station for Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) and Pipeline and Facility rehabilitation services for Shell Development Company.

Other projects are 128km x 18-inch South-South Gas Transmission Pipeline System for Oando Gas and Power (East Horizon Gas Limited), 27km x 12 inch Gas Transmission Pipeline System for Geometric Power Limited, just to mention a few.

The company’s determination to give new definition to the Nigerian Content Law and expansion into other African countries has not only helped in placing it ahead of its contemporaries, but has also provided reasons for it to enhance its resource base in order to compete positively with the multinationals.

With state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, Oilserv Group provides the most reliable, sound and adequately engineered solutions to technical problems.

In order to align with the ever evolving and challenging oil and gas sector, Oilserv has commenced a restructuring of its entire business operations to enable it deliver more optimal and effective services in the Oil and Gas (Pipelines and Facility) sector.

Under the new restructuring programme, Oilserv merges all its subsidiaries including Frazimex Engineering Limited, FrazPower Limited, FrazOil Limited, Ekcel Farms Limited and Crown Energy Limited to form the Oilserv Group.

The company has also appointed Adegbite Falade as its Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO), who oversees the day-to-day running of the Group.

Prior to joining the Oilserv Group, Adegbite had worked for both Shell and Oando companies in various management roles across the Energy value chain.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Ibadan, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Warwick Business School.

A spate of other appointments within the Group included that of Chris Okonkwo, formerly Chief Operating Officer for Oilserv Ltd, who has assumed the role of Group Chief Finance Officer (GCFO), Chigozie Obi as Group Head – Technical Services, Cheta Okwuosa as Group Head – Operations Support, Richie Nwobike as Head, Commercial and Business Development and Sunday Ikwuagwu, as the Public and External Relations Coordinator.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Engr. Emeka Okwuosa said the restructuring programme was necessitated by the need to re-position the company for superior quality and optimal service in the face of the evolving Oil and Gas sector.

“Oilserv has evolved into a formidable EPCIC company in the oil and gas EPC industry. The company has continued to optimize its growth using its resources as well as through alliances and joint ventures with International companies in specific areas of the industry”, he said.

“We are able to offer our services beyond Nigeria, especially in the Republic of Benin, Uganda, Tanzania and Togo”, Engr. Okwuosa enthused.

He added that “Oilserv is undergoing a restructuring programme to enable it provide more optimum service delivery in the EPC business in Nigeria. Now we have a team of extremely experienced professionals with proven technical ability to drive the Oilserv business operations”.

Oilserv has contributed immensely to the development and advancement of pipelines and facility management in Nigeria, having executed various long and short term projects within and outside the country.

The company which is currently working on the biggest pipeline in Nigeria, a 136km X 48 inch gas transmission pipeline from Delta to Edo State, according to Okwuosa, has performed various turnkey projects relating to Platforms, Production facilities and the installation of Bulklines.

Oilserv is ISO 9001:2008 certified, fully compliant to the Nigerian Content Policies and Directives and also compliant to OHSAS 18001, ISO 14001 and ISO 260000 (Corporate Social Responsibility).

