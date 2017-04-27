Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s current system not working – Atiku

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the restructuring of Nigeria, to promote economic development and unity. Atiku stated this in a speech he delivered at the public presentation of the Daily Stream newspaper, at the Banquet Hall, Nigeria Airforce Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja on Thursday. He noted that the country was at crossroads […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

