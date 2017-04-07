Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s GSM subscribers hit 154 million – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria's GSM subscribers hit 154 million
P.M. News
At least, 154 million Nigerians are now active subscribers of the General System on Mobile Communications (GSM), the Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta has said. Speaking on Friday during the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.