Nigeria’s Secret Police allegedly Detains US-Based Author Okey Ndibe

Nigerian author and critic, Okey Ndibe was taken in for questioning upon arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Saturday by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) but has been released. Ndibe, who is also a novelist and teacher, told SaharaReporters the officials made him the ridiculous offer to go to Abuja […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

