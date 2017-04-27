Nigeria’s senate aims to pass delayed oil reform bill before end-2017 – Reuters Africa
|
Nigeria's senate aims to pass delayed oil reform bill before end-2017
Reuters Africa
ABUJA, April 27 (Reuters) – Nigeria's upper house of parliament aims to pass long-delayed legislation by the end of the year to reform the oil industry, which provides 70 percent of national income, a senator said on Thursday. The Petroleum Industry …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!