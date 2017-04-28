Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s skewed structure impedes unity in diversity – Atiku

FORMER VICE President and Turakin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar has further underscored his call for restructuring of the country, saying that Nigeria currently has a skewed structure that has for decades constituted impediment to the country’s long sought-after economic prosperity and unity in diversity. Atiku spoke yesterday at the formal public presentation of the Daily Stream […]

