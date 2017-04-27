Pages Navigation Menu

NIRA awards NBS Public Sector Star Website award

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

NIGERIA Internet Registration Association NiRA, has awarded the National Bureau of Statistics NBS, with the Public Sector Star Website award for 2016 and 2017. The NBS stated this in a statement signed by the Statistician-General and the Chief Executive Officer of bureau, Dr Yemi Kale and issued yesterday in Abuja. NiRA is the registry for. […]

