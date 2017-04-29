NLNG Seeks Concerted Efforts At Dealing With Malaria Scourge

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has called for increased efforts by scientists to fight Malaria and permanently rid the country of the disease before the World Health Assembly’s target date of 2030.

Speaking while commemorating World Malaria Day with the theme, ‘End Malaria For Good’ the company’s General Manager External Relations, Dr Kudo Eresia-Eke, said there was grave indifference by Nigerian scientists to find a solution to a scourge peculiar to the tropics and the country. He remarked that the trend may not augur well for global efforts to reduce malaria incidence and mortality rates by at least 90 per cent by 2030.

He said: “That is why we, at NLNG, are speaking out and calling on all Nigerians to make malaria eradication a priority. We can’t continue to watch our people, especially the children, suffer under this scourge. The worst will come if we continue with this indifferent behaviour. Let’s support our scientists to find a permanent solution to this.

“We are calling the world’s attention to the fight against malaria, in addition to the ongoing work in the Nigeria Prize for Science. We refocused the prize to identify societal problems in need of urgent solutions.

We have beamed our spotlight on Malaria, introducing the theme “Innovations on Malaria Control” to the prize. Malaria has remained one of the deadliest diseases in the country and Nigeria still records unacceptably high number of casualties. Considerable resources have been expended on this but we need to find permanent solutions and free up these resources for other developmental projects. That is why we have to work to beat the deadline,” he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

