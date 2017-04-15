Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport 96 % ready – Minister of state for aviation

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport is  96 % ready according to the  Minister of state for aviation airport who said, that has been undergoing renovation for about a month now is said to be 96% complete and is scheduled to reopen on the 19th April 2017. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of state for aviation, during a …

