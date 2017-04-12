‘Nnamdi Kalu, you are a boy for calling Nigeria a zoo’

By Nwafor Sunday

Osita Okechukwu , the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, today in Enugu, described the imprisoned leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu as a boy for calling Nigeria a zoo. He allegedly told newsmen that Kalu went to a radio station to rant and try to separate blessed Nigeria.

Okechukwu, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, while speaking with ‘New Telegraph, noted that he would cherish to see Nnamdi Kalu released.

He posits, “This is a boy, who is living in United Kingdom and has little or nothing do to with us here, I don’t know why he needs Biafra as a country.

“Has the Supreme Court said he should be released? To me, the Igbos are highly accepted in this country. Forget about the civil war because most countries also passed through the same road, even the United States.

”So, we must forget about the past and move ahead. If you look at it democratically, the Igbos have never at a time said they want to leave Nigeria”, he said.

