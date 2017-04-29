Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari heeded the voice of reason – Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, says President Muhammadu Buhari listened to the voice of reason by releasing leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu, who was detained for over 18 months, was set free from Kuje Prison, Abuja on Friday evening after meeting conditions for the bail granted him on […]

