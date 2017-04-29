Nnamdi Kanu: FG Should Dialogue With Biafra Agitators – Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has described the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a welcome development and urged the Federal Government to engage the Biafra Agitators in a dialogue so as to bring a total calm in Nigeria. Kanu, who was detained for over 18 months, was set free from Kuje Prison, Abuja on Friday evening after meeting the conditions for the bail granted him on Tuesday by a Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Binta Nyako.

“I am happy that the Federal Government this time listened to the voice of reason. I congratulate Kanu on his release and wish to commend all those who played one role or the other to ensure that he met his tough bail conditions and was actually released,” Obi said in a statement issued on Friday night by his Media Office.

The former governor, however, expressed displeasure that the other Biafra activists detained with Nnamdi Kanu, continue to languish in prison custody.

“I wish to appeal to the Judiciary and the Federal Government to equally consider the other Biafra detainees for bail and release since, to the best of my knowledge, they have never resorted to violence in their agitation,” he said.

Obi noted that while the release of Kanu will help to calm frayed nerves, tension will likely remain high in the South East and South South geopolitical zones in view of the continued detention of other Biafra activists.

“As I counseled previously, the Federal Government should engage the Biafra agitators in dialogue. Every agitation in the world is resolved through dialogue,” Obi said.

The post Nnamdi Kanu: FG Should Dialogue With Biafra Agitators – Peter Obi appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

