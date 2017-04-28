Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu finally regains freedom from Kuje Prison – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Africa


Nnamdi Kanu finally regains freedom from Kuje Prison – Vanguard

Vanguard

Nnamdi Kanu finally regains freedom from Kuje Prison
Vanguard
ABUJA – Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, finally regained his freedom around 6:40pm on Friday after he perfected all the bail conditions that were handed to him by trial Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

