Nnamdi Kanu Has No NTA Or Liar Mohammed Yet His Words Makes More Headlines – Reno Omokri



Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173

: Undefined index: extension inon line

Former presidential aide, Pastor Reno Omokri has reacted to the bail granted IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday, April 25.

Kanu was granted bail on health ground

The IPOB leader is expected to provide three sureties, one of who must be a serving senator, a religious leader and a highly respected person, all of who must own a land anywhere in Abuja.

The bail bond is N100 million for each surety. He was also ordered never to grant any press interview pending the outcome of his trial and not be in a gathering of more than 10 persons at a time.

The judge, Justice Binta Nyako said Kanu’s bail will be revoked if any of the orders are flouted. However, the other accused persons were denied bail.

Omokri added a twist to the issue by questioning how often Nigerians see President Buhari compared to Kanu.

The post Nnamdi Kanu Has No NTA Or Liar Mohammed Yet His Words Makes More Headlines – Reno Omokri appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

