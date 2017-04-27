Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu: Mike Ozekhome reacts to justice Binta Nyako’s bail condition

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nnamdi Kanu: Mike Ozekhome reacts to justice Binta Nyako’s bail condition

Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, yesterday, condemned Justice Binta Nyako, of the Federal High Court, Abuja over the bail condition granted the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOD, Nnamdi Kanu. Notwithstanding, Ozekhome hailed the judge for granting Kanu bail, saying it was a demonstration of rare courage by the judiciary against […]

Nnamdi Kanu: Mike Ozekhome reacts to justice Binta Nyako’s bail condition

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.