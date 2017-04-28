Nnamdi Kanu Released from Prison

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was released from Kuje Prison on Friday after perfecting what was thought to be tough bail conditions. Kanu was brought from Kuje Prison to the Federal High Court Abuja to sign the necessary bail papers. The process, which took about 10 minutes saw Kanu emerging […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

