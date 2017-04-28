Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu Released from Prison

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was released from Kuje Prison on Friday after perfecting what was thought to be tough bail conditions. Kanu was brought from Kuje Prison to the Federal High Court Abuja to sign the necessary bail papers. The process, which took about 10 minutes saw Kanu emerging […]

