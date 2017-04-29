Nnamdi Kanu Released, Produces Israeli Rabbi

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was last night finally released from custody.

Kanu who was brought to the Federal High Court in Abuja at about 7pm regained his freedom after fully perfecting his bail conditions.

Accompanied by family members, lawyers and sureties, Kanu signed his own portion on the bail paper to pave way for his release from Kuje Prisons.

The Biafran leader left the court premises around 6:45pm when he was driven away in a Mercedes Benz 4matic GL500 with registration number ABC 46 MU.

On April 25, Justice Binta Murtala Nyako had granted Kanu bail in the sum of N100 million, saying the bail was granted to the defendant to enable him attend to his ailing health condition.

The judge, in addition, ordered that the defendant produces three sureties with N100m each.

The judge, however, noted that the sureties to be provided by Kanu must include a highly respected Jewish leader since, according to her, the defendant claimed Judaism as his religion.

Another of the surety, the judge said, should be a senior and highly placed individual of Igbo extraction and in the ranking of a senator, while the last was expected to be a respected individual who is resident in Abuja, with proof of ownership of landing property.

In addition, Justice Nyako said Kanu must never be seen in a crowd of more than 10 people, adding that, “no interviews and no rallies”.

Also Kanu was ordered to deposit his international passport including his British passport with the court, even as the court should on a monthly basis be furnished with a progress report on the health of the defendant.

Kanu co-accused were however unfortunate as the court denied them bail on grounds that the charges against them were grievous.

The judge also refused to grant their second motion which prayed the court to review it’s earlier ruling on protection of witnesses.

Kanu, Onwudiwe Chidiebere, Banjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi were arraigned by the Federal Government on an eleven count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony and illegal possession of firearms amongst others.

But, Justice Nyako had struck out six out of the 11 count amended charge filed against the defendants on grounds that the charges lacked competence.

