NNPC adopts measures to stem pipeline vandalism

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The NNPC says it will adopt security measures to address issues affecting its operations in host communities to stabilse the situation and stop vandalism of oil facilities. The Group Managing Director of the company, Dr Maikanti Baru, said this at a dinner for media executives in Abuja on Thursday. He said vandalism of pipelines constituted…

