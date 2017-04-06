NNPC debunks fuel scarcity rumour

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC on Wednesday has debunked news making the rounds that there will be fuel scarcity in the country. Following last Monday’s N1 (about 16.4 per cent) review of the bridging allowance to transporters from N6.20 to N7.20 per litre, speculations were rife that government was preparing grounds for another increase …

The post NNPC debunks fuel scarcity rumour appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

