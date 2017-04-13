NNPC retires staff, deploys others in new reforms

In line with its ongoing reforms, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday announced the retirement of some members of its staff and the deployment of some others.

In a statement issued by Ndu Ughamadu , the corporation’s group general manager , group public affairs Division, NNPC announced the retired staff Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, who was the managing director of NNPC Retail Limited; Alpha Mamza, who was the executive director, operations at NNPC Retail Limited; and Oluwa Kayode Erinoso, who was the manager, distribution, also at NNPC Retail Limited.

On the deployments, Adeyemi Adetunji is now the managing director of NNPC Retail; Lawal Bello is the executive director of operations at NNPC Retail; while Affiong Akpasubi, takes over as executive director, services, NNPC Retail; and Agwandas Andrawus, is now manager, distribution, at NNPC Retail Limited.

The appointments, the corporation said, are to take immediate effect.

Until his new assignment as the managing director of NNPC Retail Limited, Adetunji was general manager, strategy and planning, gas and power and also former general manager, transformation office.

Maikanti Baru, who is the group managing director of NNPC, charged the deployed staff to remain committed to their duties in line with the transformation aspirations of the company’s management.

The post NNPC retires staff, deploys others in new reforms appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

