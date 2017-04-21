‘No amount of intimidation”ll stop MASSOB agenda’

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), in Ebonyi State, Mr. John Nwifuru, yesterday said no amount of police intimidation and harassment would deter him from pursuing the agenda of MASSOB even if it claimed his life.

Insisting that it was the judiciary that ordered the Ebonyi State Police Command to return all the properties they took from his office and pay him compensation for infringing on his fundamental Human Rights, the MASSOB (BIM) leader who showed a copy of the judgment that was delivered on February 17, 2014 by Justice F.C. Inya-Agha to Vanguard stressed the need for institutions of government to obey the verdicts of the court..

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, Nwifuru who is also the leader of MASSOB (BIM) for Ebonyi North zone of the State noted that the Court also mandated the police to apologize to him using five national dailies in the country, but that the police had refused to obey the ruling of the court.

According to him, it was the police that took the case to the Appeal Court in a bid to jail him but failed as the Court ordered the Police to release him as he didn’t have any case to answer.

“If they deny me, God will not deny me; I have all the evidence of the ruling delivered by the Nigerian court in my favour. During proceedings, the police brought four lawyers to facilitate my jail but they couldn’t as the Court ordered me to go and that I did not have any case to answer and that they (police) should go to 5 national dailies and apologize to me.

“MASSOB of Uwazuruike is non violent from 1999 till date; the group has never violated any Nigerian law and that’s why we are being killed like fowls. We have lawyers, doctors, commissioners and even policemen who are apart of us. Though they may be intimidating and killing us, they are part of us. But government workers are afraid because of that name ‘freedom fighters’ because if they come out as our members they could be sacked. They are our brothers.”

