No Buy-out Clause In Kasper Schmeichel’s Leicester City Contract

Kasper Schmeichel does not have a buy-out clause in his Leicester City contract, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Denmark international has been linked with a summer move away from the Premier League champions after what’s been a testing campaign.

Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United have all been linked with Schmeichel, who it is understood has no buy-out clause in his contract at the King Power Stadium.

The Mirror claim the lack of a clause means Schmeichel’s would-be suitors would have to fork out a large sum to prise the Dane away from the Foxes.

The club’s Thai owners are believed to have recently told Schmeichel they will not countenance selling him under any circumstances.

Leicester had to sell N’Golo Kante last summer when his buy-out clause was activated by Chelsea.

But City are determined to avoid flirting with the drop again next season after a stressful campaign which cost Claudio Ranieri his job.

